Kentucky State Police seeking assistance in identifying subjects

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying multiple individuals related to ATM thefts.
The thefts took place at CFSB banking centers in both Marshall County and McCracken County.
KSP were notified that multiple subjects had fraudulently used an individual’s information at ATM Live Teller machines, between Draffenville, Calvert City, Paducah Southside, and on Park Avenue.
The subjects successfully obtained a total of $3500.00, through four transactions.
KSP is requesting any information related to the individuals in the photos.
The investigation is continuing by Trooper Will Propes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.
The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
