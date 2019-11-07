Get in the holiday spirit with CBS’ holiday specials

Featuring two back-to-back episodes of the classic series, the colorized “The Christmas Episode” and newly colorized “Paris at Last." “The Christmas Epsiode," first presented in black and white on Christmas Eve in 1956, find the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating Lucy and Ricky’s Christmas tree and reminiscing about how their lives have changed since the arrival of the Ricardo’s son, Little Ricky. In “Paris at Last,” originally aired on Feb. 27, 1956, the Ricardos and Mertzes arrive in the French capital, where Lucy encounters a sidewalk artist, who sells multiple copies of the same “original” oil painting, and a con man, who offers a better exchange rate for her American dollars than the one offered in the banks. Later, her attempt to have a quiet lunch in an outdoor cafe find her not only unwittingly ordering a plate of snails, but paying the check with counterfeit French francs.