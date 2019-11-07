First Alert Thursday Outlook

Cold, wet and windy weather this morning will give way to ‘just cold and windy’ conditions this afternoon as our precip shield pushes off to the east. As of late morning it was dry (but still overcast) over our northwestern counties, and rain should continue to move out and be gone by early afternoon….with some partial clearing this afternoon especially over SE MO and S IL. As it clears out overnight, we’re in for the coldest night of the season thus far with daybreak temps likely to be in the low to mid 20s….maybe even some upper teens near Farmington, Ste. Gen and Mt. Vernon. The record low for tomorrow at CGI is 21….we’re currently forecasting a low of 23.