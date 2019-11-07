First Alert Thursday Outlook

Cold, wet and windy weather this morning will give way to ‘just cold and windy’ conditions this afternoon as our precip shield pushes off to the east. As of late morning it was dry (but still overcast) over our northwestern counties, and rain should continue to move out and be gone by early afternoon….with some partial clearing this afternoon especially over SE MO and S IL. As it clears out overnight, we’re in for the coldest night of the season thus far with daybreak temps likely to be in the low to mid 20s….maybe even some upper teens near Farmington, Ste. Gen and Mt. Vernon. The record low for tomorrow at CGI is 21….we’re currently forecasting a low of 23.
After a chilly but mainly sunny Friday…and a cold Friday night…temps will rebound briefly over the weekend. However, an even stronger push of unseasonably cold air will be blasting in from the northwest next Monday and Tuesday. We continue to follow the threat of a winter precip event north of a frontal boundary on Monday. Right now it looks like it will be cold enough for a changeover from rain to sleet and snow through the day. Precip amounts don’t look very heavy right now, but it could still get slick if the precip lasts past sunset Monday evening…so stay tuned. Otherwise the rest of next week looks cold but dry.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.