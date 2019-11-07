Carbondale nonprofit hosts America Recycles Day event

CARBONDALE. Il. (KFVS) -Keep Carbondale Beautiful is asking citizens to bring new ideas on ways to reduce, re-use, and recycle to the America Recycles Day event, on Nov. 14, at the Carbondale Civics Center.
The event will starts at 7:00 p.m. with presentations followed by a brainstorming session.
The nonprofit is looking for people with some tricks to share, and others who want to move closer to a zero waste lifestyle.
The amount of single use plastics has risen in the last few decades. Yet, market changes have restricted the opportunities to recycle.
KCB director Sarah Heyer said, “What’s needed is a two-pronged approach: first, avoid single-use containers by re-using bags and rejecting excess packaging. And second, maximize recycling."
The event will cover ways to do both, with help from SIUC Sustainability and Terracycle recycling.
For more information, contact Keep Carbondale Beautiful at keepcb1326@gmail.com or 618 525 5525.
