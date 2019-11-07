Ameren Illinois to use goats to battle dense vegetation

HILLVIEW, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois is experimenting with the idea of using goats to remove dense vegetation in difficult and hard to reach areas in rights-of-way across its service territory.
As part of its pilot program, the company is employing the help of 50 goats to eat their way clear along a steep and rocky area in Hillview, Illinois.
They will be dining on honey suckle, poison ivy and other dense-like brush.
The area selected also has a ravine, which can make waking conditions difficult for tree trimmers hauling in chainsaws.
Once the area is devoured by the goats, Ameren said it will be easier for linemen to have clear line of sight of power lines and poles. It will also make for easier routine inspections, maintenance and accessibility during a power outage.
The goats, supplied by Litchfield-based Goats on the Go, can reportedly eat an acre’s worth of vegetation in a week.
After the job is completed, Ameren said it will review the results and could expand the goat program to other areas in 2020.
