What you need to know Nov. 6

What you need to know Nov. 6
Winter coats hanging in a store. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Jasmine Adams | November 6, 2019 at 4:27 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 4:27 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Wednesday, Nov. 6.

First Alert Forecast

Clouds will be increasing during the morning hours.

Lisa Michaels says thicker clouds could bring in some rain drops to an isolated shower.

By the mid-morning into the early afternoon, more scattered showers will be developing.

This activity will persist through the rest of the day. High temps will range from the 40s to 50s.

Tonight, heavier rain moves in through the first half of Thursday. Behind the front is very cold air.

This could transition some of the rain into snow for our northern counties, however, if this happens it shouldn’t accumulate.

Breezy conditions will be the downfall with gusts as high as 25mph, it will be a very cold day on Thursday.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A 9-year-old in Florida used his birthday money to give his teacher a pay raise.

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.