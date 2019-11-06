MARION, Il. (KFVS) - Walmart continues to support Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois with a $5,000.
Walmart is one of several Southern Illinois businesses that support the donation-funded organisation.
This $5,000 makes Walmart’s total donation around $53,000 to Veterans Honor Flight. In addition, Walmart was also provided supplies for the flight and other events.
Bryan Questelle, Chairman of the Board of Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, stated:
Walmart started supporting the flight more than two years ago.
Associates have traveled as guardians, assisted at reunions, and served as volunteers during the Welcome Home Celebration for each flight.
“At Walmart, we are dedicated to supporting our armed forces. from those currently serving to those who have retired," Said Walmart Market Manager of Southern Illinois, Jamie Tylka. “We’re proud of our longstanding support of Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.”
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois completed their sixth flight Washington D.C. on Oct. 1,with over 85 veterans being honored.
They announced two flights in the Spring with Flight 7 scheduled for May 5, 2020.
This marks the first time the group has flown more than twice a year.
“Without support from organisations like Walmart, we wouldn’t be going twice in the spring.” Said Questelle.
There will be a check presentation at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The public is welcome to attend, it will be held at Veterans Airport.
Veterans wishing to travel in the spring must apply by Feb. 28, 2020. Applications are available at www.veteranshonorflight.org. or at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois is a hub of the Honor Flight Network. The nonprofit provides free trips for veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor. Founded in 2016, Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois covers all of Southern Illinois and flies out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion. For more information visit www.veteranshonorflight.org
