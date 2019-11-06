Veterans town hall to be held in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A town hall for veterans will be held in Cairo, Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church.
The town hall is to learn more about issues veterans in southern Illinois are facing and to answer any questions veterans, spouses of veterans and care takers of veterans might have.
U.S. Congressman Mike Bost and a representative from the Marion VA will be available to answer questions.
The veterans town hall is sponsored by the Alexander and Pulaski counties NAACP.
