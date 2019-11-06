2 TDOT contractors dead, state trooper struck in multiple-vehicle crash, I-40 lanes shut down

2 TDOT contractors dead, state trooper struck in multiple-vehicle crash, I-40 lanes shut down
The trooper is currently in the hospital. (Source: Gray Television)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 6, 2019 at 4:35 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 7:15 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors are dead and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been taken to the hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 near Arlington.

THP says the trooper was struck while he was in his patrol vehicle. His current condition is unknown. SmartWay cameras show a tractor trailer in the grassy area near mile marker 26.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash early Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m.

Crews are still on the scene investigating.

Eastbound traffic is closed. TDOT officials say the closure is expected to be long term.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.