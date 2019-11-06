Southeastern Illinois College Community Chorus hosts Veterans Day concert

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southeastern Illinois College Community Chorus is hosting a Veterans Day concert.
The concert, called A Century of Remembrance, will be held at the George T. Dennis Visual and Performing Arts Center Theatre on Sunday, November 10, at 2 p.m.
“The chorus is very excited to present this concert in celebration of Veterans Day,” said Tim Green, conductor of the SIC Community Chorus. “We have selected several patriotic songs as well as some specifically in honor of our veterans.”
The Southern Illinois Concert Band of West Frankfort will will also perform at the concert, playing such American treasures as “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The band is conducted by David Wicks.
Special guests Sen. Dale Fowler, SIC political science instructor Matt Lees, and veterans and international students advisor Tyler Billman will narrate the program.
For more information, contact Tim Green at tim.green@sic.edu, or call Kellye Whitler at 618-252-5400, ext. 2486 or 618-841-4649.
