Several Mo. counties awarded contracts for improvement projects

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Several projects in southeast Missouri have been awarded contracts to move forward.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission said these contracts were announced during a meeting on Nov. 6.
Bridge improvements, bridge replacements and pavement improvements were awarded contracts.
A $716,823 contract was awarded to Lehman Construction, LLC., for a bridge replacement on Route 38 over Evening Shade Creek in Wright County.
State officials said this bridge is part of Gov. Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. The program appropriated $50 million in state general revenue to fund 45 high priority bridge projects throughout the state.
A $1,471,365 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for the following work:
- Resurfacing on Z from Route N to Route 61 and bridge rehabilitation on the Interstate 55 overpass in Ste. Genevieve County
- Resurfacing on Route A from Route U to Route 25 in Cape Girardeau County.
A $4,589,414 contract was awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors, LLC., for the following work:
- Shoulders and rumble strips on Route H from Old Fredericktown Road in Farmington, Missouri, to Route AA in St. Francois County;
- Shoulders and rumble strips on Route B from near National Guard Drive in Perryville, Missouri, to Interstate 55 in Perry County;
- Shoulders and rumble strips on Route K from Point View Drive in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Route D in St. Francois County;
- Shoulders and rumble strips on Route NN from Route N to Route 221 in St. Francois County;
- Shoulders and rumble strips on Route AA from Route H to Pendelton Road, located south of Farmington, Missouri, in St. Francois County, and;
- Shoulders and rumble strips on Route B from Interstate 55 to Apple Creek in Perry County.
State officials said to expect more information on timelines and impacts to traffic before the start of construction.
For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).
