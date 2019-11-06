Senator McConnell announces $10.4 million transportation grant for Paducah

“The City Of Paducah is positioned and ready to take full advantage of this award from the Department of Transportation, and we are all grateful to Senator McConnell for his years of leadership on behalf of Paducah’s priorities. From securing the very first federal funds for the riverfront project, to the floodwall, and all the way through to this BUILD award, Senator McConnell’s partnership continues to play an indispensable role in our community’s success. We fully understand the priorities of the Transportation Department, and we recognize the importance of ensuring that our infrastructure is safe, in good repair, and helps us generate economic development opportunities,” said Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless. “The proposed steamboat excursion dock will continue to make Paducah a must-visit destination for river cruises. The completion of our riverfront development in addition to the transient boat dock that was recently completed will create a safe multi modal experience for both our citizens and our visitors.”