Scattered showers possible tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. After some morning clouds we are enjoyed a fairly nice day with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. This evening will remain mostly clear with falling temperatures. Reading will drop into the 30s by the late evening hours.
Wednesday we will see clouds increase across the area. A few scattered showers will develop and spread west to east across parts of the Heartland. The greatest chance of rain will be across our northern counties. Highs will range from the middle 50s north to the lower 60s south.
Rain will spread across most of the Heartland Wednesday night into Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front. Much colder air will move into the area behind this front with temperatures well down into the 20s Friday morning with wind chills in the teens.
