Police: 6-year-old Ohio boy brought loaded semi-automatic gun to school

*INTERVIEW: Det. Dave Bucy with our Gun Crimes Unit is speaking with local media about this case after much inquiry. LOADED GUN RECOVERED IN 6-YEAR-OLD’S BACKPACK: This morning, November 6, 2019 at 8:45am, Columbus Police received a call from a private school in North Columbus (3400 Kohr Blvd.) that a 6-year-old student brought a gun to school in his backpack. The student let another student know about the gun and that student notified a teacher. The semi-automatic gun was loaded. The gun was reported stolen by a family member. Charges are not expected to be filed on the child due to competency and his age. There is an ongoing investigation on this case by CPD’s Gun Crimes Unit.