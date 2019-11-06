New community food bank to open in southern Illinois

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new community food bank is set to open in Karnak, Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The new food bank will help serve low-income individuals and families in Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski, Union, Pope and Hardin counties.
The new facility was gifted to the nonprofit organization, Shawnee Development Council, Inc. from LP® Outdoor Building Solutions® and Summit Portable Buildings.
The Shawnee Development Council said the facility will be used as a main storage facility and to help distribute food to three local pantries.
