New community food bank to open in southern Illinois
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to kick-off the opening of a new food bank facility in Karnak, Ill. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | November 6, 2019 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:17 AM

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new community food bank is set to open in Karnak, Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The new food bank will help serve low-income individuals and families in Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski, Union, Pope and Hardin counties.

The new facility was gifted to the nonprofit organization, Shawnee Development Council, Inc. from LP® Outdoor Building Solutions® and Summit Portable Buildings.

The Shawnee Development Council said the facility will be used as a main storage facility and to help distribute food to three local pantries.

