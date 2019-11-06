Mo Gov. Mike Parson gave proclamation in recognition of National Apprenticeship Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R-Mo) recognized the importance of Registered Apprenticeship programs with a proclamation to officially set apart the week of Nov. 11-15, 2019, as Registered Apprenticeship Appreciation & Awareness Week.
This week coincides with National Apprenticeship Week.
National Apprenticeship Week is a five-year-old nationwide celebration that gives businesses, communities, and educators the opportunity to showcase their apprenticeship programs and apprentices while providing valuable information to career seekers.
“The State of Missouri recognizes that the economy demands an agile, world-class workforce with post-secondary education credentials and the ability to respond to immediate and future business and economic needs swiftly and proficiently,” said Governor Parson in his Oct. 23 proclamation.
Missouri is second in the nation for the number of completed apprenticeships. It recently reached a milestone of 10,000 newly Registered Apprenticeships for FY 2019.
“These programs provide on-the-job learning opportunities for the student, and skilled workers for Missouri employers,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education.
Missouri currently has 15,189 active apprentices in 472 registered programs. These programs involve more than 3,600 employers.
Missouri will celebrate the week with an Apprenticeship Missouri Summit on Nov. 12 in Columbia.
The Summit will feature presentations from state and national leaders, the release of the Apprenticeship Missouri playbook, awards presentations, and special remarks by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
“Last year, Missouri held the most apprenticeship events in the nation and we are looking forward to celebrating again this year with more than 50 events registered already,” said Mardy Leathers, director of the office of workforce development.
For more information about National Apprenticeship Week, visit https://www.apprenticeship.gov/national-apprenticeship-week.
For more information about Missouri Registered Apprenticeships, visit https://jobs.mo.gov/content/moapprenticeships.
