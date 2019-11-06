Mercy Health - Murray Cardiology to open Nov, 25

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health and Primary Care Medical Center have announced the opening of Mercy Health – Murray Cardiology.
They hope to improve access to heart care in Murray and surrounding communities.
The center is located at 1000 South 12th Street in Murray.
They will begin seeing patients Monday, Nov. 25.
“We are excited to partner with the physicians and staff of Primary Care Medical Center to expand the center’s specialty services with Mercy Health – Murray Cardiology,” said Michael Yungmann, CEO, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital. “At Lourdes, we are committed to providing the best heart care to the Murray community and Mercy Health – Murray Cardiology is part of that commitment. The convenience and expertise of this new practice will be of great benefit to patients.”
"Since our inception at Primary Care Medical Center, we have strived to deliver better, innovative ways to take care of our patients and our community,” said Dr. Bob Hughes. “This partnership with Mercy Health will make specialty care more readily available by bringing it closer to home under one roof. Mercy Health has a history of proven quality and value, and they too are perpetually looking for better ways to deliver innovative care."
Nurse practitioner Ashley Wilson, APRN, will provide services at Mercy Health – Murray Cardiology when it opens Nov. 25.
New patients are being accepted and can be scheduled by calling (270) 226-1124.
For additional information concerning Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital visit Mercy.com.
For information concerning Primary Care Medical Center visit primarycareeverywhere.com.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.