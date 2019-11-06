McCracken County announces new program to battle addiction

The McCracken County Sheriffs Office stated, “Often times getting into the back of a patrol car has been viewed by many as the end. With “Badges Of Hope” we want this to be viewed as the beginning. “Badges Of Hope” is not a signal of weakness nor are we getting light on crime, instead it is among the first ever publicized means by our agency to offer hope and rehab to those battling addiction before it is too late and or before they are faced with criminal charges.”