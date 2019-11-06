McCracken County announces new program to battle addiction

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY. (KFVS) - McCracken County announces a new program forming in McCracken County and surrounding areas, called “Badges of Hope.”
“Badges Of Hope” is a newly formed operation that brings law enforcement and rehab facilities together provide hope for those battling addiction.
The McCracken County Sheriffs Office stated, “Often times getting into the back of a patrol car has been viewed by many as the end. With “Badges Of Hope” we want this to be viewed as the beginning. “Badges Of Hope” is not a signal of weakness nor are we getting light on crime, instead it is among the first ever publicized means by our agency to offer hope and rehab to those battling addiction before it is too late and or before they are faced with criminal charges.”
Badges of Hope is hosting an open house for one of the newest drug rehab facilities in Paducah, Kentucky Addiction Centers, located at 148 Stuart Nelson Drive at 11:00 on Friday November 8, 2019. The community is welcome to join.
