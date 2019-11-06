Life Hacks with Laura: Use Halloween candy to make a Christmas sleigh

(KFVS) - How many of us have so much candy left over from Halloween and we don’t need our kids to eat anymore of it?! Guilty!
For this hack all you will need is two candy canes and left over candy. First, lay the candy canes down and just add a strip of hot glue on both of the candy canes.
What you are making with all of this leftover Halloween candy is a little sleigh. This would be really cute to give to someone as a gift. It would also be a great gift card holder too.
So basically, that is the bottom layer of your sleigh. Then you just take a little more hot glue and you place any kind of candy you want to make it all even.
The easiest candy to use is small candy bars. Laura used a full sized Kit Kat bar on on the bottom, then used fun sized candy bars for the other layers.
You can decorate it however you would like to make it a little more festive.
