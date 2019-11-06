Law enforcement fatally shoots armed man in rural Missouri

The Pettis County Sherriff's Office said in a news release that the shooting happened Tuesday night in rural La Monte. The release say 58-year-old Jay Messer was intoxicated and armed with a shotgun when four deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper responded to a domestic disturbance. Officers ordered Messer to put down the weapon, but he fired at them. The release says officers then returned fire, striking Messer.