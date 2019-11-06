Heavy rain moving back in tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing areas of fog and drizzle this evening. Rainfall will become heavy overnight towards tomorrow morning in many areas with widespread one to two inches of rain likely across the southern half of the Heartland with up to three inches possible in our southwestern counties. Lows by morning will range from the middle 30s north to the middle 40s south.
A strong cold front will move through the area tomorrow morning putting an end to the rain. Much colder air will move in behind this front with a chance for our northern counties to see a brief period of snow before the precipitation ends. At this time no accumulation is expected. Highs tomorrow will occur early in the day with temperatures falling into the 30s in most areas by the late afternoon hours.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.