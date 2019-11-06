Heavy rain moving back in tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing areas of fog and drizzle this evening. Rainfall will become heavy overnight towards tomorrow morning in many areas with widespread one to two inches of rain likely across the southern half of the Heartland with up to three inches possible in our southwestern counties. Lows by morning will range from the middle 30s north to the middle 40s south.