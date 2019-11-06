FloodSmart Cairo campaign aims to raise awareness of flood risks

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Cairo, Illinois will kick off Flood Risk Awareness Week on Nov. 17.
The theme is “FloodSmart Cairo."
City officials said there will be a FloodSmart Cairo Town Hall Meeting on November 19 where Mayor Thomas Simpson will sign a proclamation.
This will provide an opportunity for people in Cairo to learn about the potential for flooding and the need to have an evacuation plan if an evacuation order is ever given.
Development of this flood risk communication campaign has been the work of the City of Cairo and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
They hope to raise awareness of the flood risk, evacuation routes and flood safety.
City officials said they are working toward the goal “to improve and increase flood risk communication and present a united inter-agency message.”
They said the levee system is not flood-proof.
While residents can feel secure and confident in the levee system, there is always a possibility for river levels to breach the system,
City officials hope to give residents the information to be prepared in the event of a flood or evacuation through Cairo Flood Risk Awareness Week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.