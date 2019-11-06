First Alert: Clouds will bring a few showers on this chilly day

(KFVS) - Overhead, clouds will pick up during the morning.
Lisa Michaels says they will thicken and could bring rain drops to some areas.
By mid-morning to early afternoon more scattered showers are expected to develop.
We’ll see more of the same through out the day. High temps will range from the 40s to the 50s.
Heavier rain moves in tonight through the first half of Thursday. Behind the front is very cold air.
This could transition some of the rain into snow for our northern counties, however, if this happens it shouldn’t accumulate.
Breezy conditions will be the downfall with gusts as high as 25mph, it will be a very cold day on Thursday.
