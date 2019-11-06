Endangered missing person alert issued for Lawrence County, Ill. man

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing person alert for a man who went missing on Nov. 3.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley Shoulders, 70, was last seen at his home at 10 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Shoulders is described as six-foot one-inch tall and weight around 200 pounds. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.
Shoulders is believed to have left his home on the morning of Nov. 4. and drives a red GMC four-door with Illinois plate 21718T.
He also has a medical condition that could place him in danger.
Anyone with information about Shoulders’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 945-3322 or call 911.
