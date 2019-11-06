Deadline for Cape Girardeau outdoor sculpture submissions extended

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee has extended its deadline for submission of the 2020-2021 Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition until Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Excepted sculptures will be featured over the course of nine blocks along Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
This public art exhibition will be entering its seventh year, featuring varying artwork from abstract with even interactable piece of work.
All work entered for consideration must be freestanding and suitable for long-term outdoor public display. The durability of the work and public space will be a consideration for selection.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and must be original works of safe design and construction.
The works selected will remain on display in Cape Girardeau, MO from April 9, 2020, until April 1, 2021.
Suitable outdoor work ready for installation must:
- Be able to be structurally secured to a concrete pad with 3/8 to 1/2 inch anchor bolts, or be able to sit safely on the ground with no possibility of tipping. Concrete pads are 4′x4′ to 8′x8′, but other sizes may be accepted upon review.
- Be capable of withstanding adverse weather conditions, high winds, extreme summer heat, and freezing conditions.
- Not require maintenance for the duration of the exhibition.
- Be safe for the general public (no sharp edges, no climbing hazards, no breakable/bendable components, must be a height that would not create a balance hazard, etc.)
Works judged as unsuitable will not be considered for the exhibition.
The city of Cape Girardeau will provide general liability insurance during the exhibition, but will not cover damage during installation, exhibition or de-installation. Artists are encouraged to carry their own insurance for travel to and from the exhibition.
Artists will receive $1,000 to help cover the cost of transportation, installation and de-installation. Artists are responsible for the delivery, installation, and removal of the artwork according to the agreed-upon timeline formed with the City of Cape Girardeau.
The City of Cape will provide limited assistance and supervision of the installation and de-installation of artwork. Sculptures must be installed no later than April 9, 2020, and removed by April 1, 2021.
Entry Requirements
- All entries must include the following. Incomplete entries will not be considered.
- Complete entry form (download form 2020 Outdoor Prospectus)
- Digital images of submitted work. Maximum of three entries per artist. Maximum of three images per entries per entry. Each image should be labeled with image number, artist name, and entry title.
- Digital image list with image number, artist name, entry title, media, dimensions, and date completed.
- If submitting a proposal, artists must submit three detailed, digital renderings of proposed work (jpeg) with a statement describing the material, dimensions, and process for completion. In addition, artists submitting a proposal must also submit three images of past, completed work.
- Artist statement and brief artist biography.6. Current professional resume.
- Deadline for submission is November 4, 2019, by 11:59 p.m. All entrants will receive email notification of results by December 10, 2019. All entries and questions must be emailed to capesculpture@gmail.com. No late submissions will be accepted. Each artist will receive an email confirmation on receipt of each entry.
