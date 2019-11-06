Cold Morning But Increasing Clouds and Rain Today

Today: Clouds will be increasing during the morning hours. Thicker clouds could bring in some rain drops to an isolated shower. Mid-morning into the early afternoon, more scattered showers will be developing. This activity will persist through the rest of the day. High temps will range from the upper 40s north to upper 50s south.
Tonight/Tomorrow: Heavier rain moves in tonight through the first half of Thursday. Behind the front is very cold air. This could transition some of the rain into snow for our northern counties, however, if this happens it shouldn’t accumulate. Breezy conditions will be the downfall with gusts as high as 25mph, it will be a very cold day on Thursday.
-Lisa
