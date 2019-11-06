3 arrested on drug offenses after running from deputies

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three arrests were made by McCracken County, Kentucky Deputies on Friday, Nov. 1 for drug-related offenses.
Teresea West, 24, of Paducah had a warrant for failure to appear and was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Elias, 46, of Paducah, was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
David Slaughterr, 62, of Paducah is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
Deputies were called out to Old US Highway 45 around 1 p.m. about a wanted person
Deputy Derick Pugh said he saw several people run inside the home.
After clearing the residents, deputies and detectives made contact with West where she was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Officials said they saw firearms and methamphetamine sitting out in plain view in the home.
They got a search warrant for the residence and found additional methamphetamine and marijuana.
The property, which belonged to Elias, was searched. Methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia were found.
West and Elias where arrested and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail
Officials said the firearms belonged to Slaughter who is a convicted felon.
Slaughter turned himself into detectives on Nov. 4. He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
