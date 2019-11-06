AP: Ky. governor’s race too close to call

Despite the close call, Andy Beshear declared a victory and Matt Bevin announced he would not concede. (Source: Kentucky Tonight / KET)
November 5, 2019 at 9:12 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 9:12 PM

WASHINGTON (KFVS/AP) - The race for governor in Kentucky between incumbent GOP Gov. Matt Bevin and Democrat Andy Beshear is too close to call.

Despite that, Andy Beshear declared a victory and Matt Bevin announced he would not concede.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Beshear has a lead of 4,658 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of 0.3 percentage points.

There is no mandatory recount law in Kentucky. Bevin may request counties recanvass their results, which is not a recount, but rather a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.

Bevin would need to seek and win a court’s approval for a recount, the process for which would be dictated by the court.

