What you need to know Nov. 5

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Light rain will continue to move across the Heartland with a cold front.
Lisa Michaels says the activity should die down by noon.
A pleasant afternoon is in store with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Tonight it will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 30s.
By Wednesday night, more rain will fall through Thursday.
This front will have very cold air behind it putting our morning lows in the 20s and high temps in the 40s by the weekend.
- The ‘trauma desert’ is Southern Illinois effectively ended at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
- The Herrin, Illinois Police Department has issued a statement after several graphic pictures appeared on Google Reviews.
- The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a warning to the public about dangerous counterfeit pills.
- Heartland Unsolved: Never Forget.
A California transit employee is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a man.
A dozen bottles of fine French wine arrived at the space station Monday.
