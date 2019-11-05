Turkey captures sister of al-Baghdadi, her family

(CNN) - Turkey has captured Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's sister and her family in Syria.
A photo taken by a Turkish official shows the sister, Rasmiya Awad, wearing a black dress with purple and blue decoration.
The family was captured in a raid on a trailer container where they lived in the city of Azaz.
She was accompanied by her husband, her daughter-in-law and five children.
The three adults were interrogated.
Turkey calls this “an intelligence gold mine,” and it will help Turkey to better protect itself and the rest of Europe from terrorists.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.