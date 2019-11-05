Tracking rain and much colder air

It will be a cold, but dry night across the Heartland. Temperatures will slip into the 30s by time your wake up on Wednesday. Clouds will increase through the day and bring a chance for scattered showers. Heavier rainfall will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday is looking cold and wet! Feels like numbers could slip into the teens by Friday morning. Even with a full day of sunshine on Friday, some areas will struggle to make it into the 40s.