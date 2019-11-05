Sikeston has, new, improved flood plain Map

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -The city of Sikeston, Missouri has a newly revised flood plain map that will relieve some homeowners of having to pay flood insurance.
Sikeston public works director, Jay Lancaster, said a lot of homeowners were frustrated when FEMA changed from 2011 through 2012 when Scott County was remapped as a whole.
Lancaster said the old map added a lot of areas that were not flood-prone.
“We were able to look at it with a little more detail ditches started appearing that hadn’t been seen and hundreds of acres of drainage areas were taken out of the area,” said Lancaster.
He said because of this a lot of people were forced to get flood insurance.
“Caught the town off guard and a lot of people were hit unexpectedly with being added into the flood zone,” Lancaster said.
Matt Winchester, with the Missouri Farm Bureau, said a lot of people didn’t take this lightly.
“A lot of them thought because of the location of the house that they didn’t flood at all,” he said.
Winchester said this caused insurance to be high.
“The flood insurance on a lot of these was high because of the value of the house are higher here,” said Winchester.
Lancaster said it also impacted development in town.
“The opportunity for people to build and develop subdivisions in this area were quite honestly put on hold,” He said.
Lancaster said they decided to submit a new map to FEMA and it was approved in late September.
It now reduces about 85 percent of the areas on the original map, which Winchester said could save homeowners some cash.
"They'll be able to drop flood insurance if they are still required to carry it," Winchester said.
The new flood plain map will be effective in February 2020.
If you have any questions about the map or how it affects you contact Sikeston city hall at (573) 471-2511.
