Man arrested in Paducah, Ky after shots fired

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man has been arrested attempting to shoot someone else on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
According to Police, a call came in about shots fired in an alley behind the Church of the Nazarene’s family center on Adams Street.
One of the bullets hit the building. Many witnesses were able to positively identify the suspect as Willam Moore, 20, of Paducah, Ky.
Police were surveying the scene when they saw Moore and a foot chase ensued. Moore was arrested a short distance later.
A handgun was found in a trash gun that Moore had run past which match the shell casings from the crime scene.
Moore was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing and evading police and tampering with physical evidence.
