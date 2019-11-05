Light Rain this Morning

Light rain will continue to move across the Heartland with a cold front. However, activity should dissipate by noon. A pleasant afternoon is in store with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight it will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 30s.
Our next frontal system will impact us by Wednesday night as more rain will fall through Thursday. This front will have very cold air behind it putting our morning lows in the 20s and high temps in the 40s by the weekend.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.