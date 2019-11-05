Light Rain this Morning

Cold Air Arrives Later this Week

By Lisa Michaels | November 5, 2019 at 3:34 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 3:34 AM

Light rain will continue to move across the Heartland with a cold front. However, activity should dissipate by noon. A pleasant afternoon is in store with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight it will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 30s.

Our next frontal system will impact us by Wednesday night as more rain will fall through Thursday. This front will have very cold air behind it putting our morning lows in the 20s and high temps in the 40s by the weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.