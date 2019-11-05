Life Hacks with Laura: Tip for traveling with kids that are potty training

(KFVS) - If you are traveling with a toddler who’s potty training, Laura has the perfect hack for you.
If you’ve ever had to disassemble a car seat and clean it, you know that’s not real fun to do so this hack eliminates that pain. So, Laura said she actually came up with this hack on her own when her youngest was potty training.
Once her daughter became a “big girl” she didn’t want to wear pull ups anymore, even in the car. You are going to use puppy training pads on the car set in case your child has an accident.
Before you put the child in their car seat, you take a puppy training pad and place it in the car seat first. Then, you would put the child in the seat and if they had an accident it was no big deal.
You just roll this up, throw it away, change their clothes and then you’d be back on the road again.
Most importantly, the car seat would remain dry!
