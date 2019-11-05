Ky. man wanted on 6 outstanding warrants in custody after burglary, crashing stolen vehicle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted on six outstanding warrants was arrested after police say he broke into an area business, stole a car and crashed into several other vehicles early on Sunday morning, November 3.
Jeon Z. Quarles, 21, was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking (automobile, more than $500), first-degree and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot and in a motor vehicle), first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.
C-Bonesha Merriweather, 22, was cited on charges of third-degree burglary (complicity), theft by unlawful taking (automobile, more than $500) and first-degree criminal mischief (complicity).
Police say they were called at 12:50 a.m. to an alarm sounding at Ray H. Mullen Motors on Broadway. Officers found a door had been kicked in.
An officer saw a white BMW back into a vehicle on the car lot, then jump a curb and flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but police said it continued down Broadway and turned onto South 6th Street.
According to police, the BMW hit a parked car on 6th Street and continued to Caldwell Street where it veered into a parking lot and hit two parked cars.
They say the driver, later identified as Quarles, jumped out of the car and ran. The officer’s K-9, Don, was released and caught Quarles several blocks away. Police say Quarles continued to struggle with the K-9 and a stun gun was used to gain control of him.
As the officer returned to his cruiser, he said he found the BMW had caught fire. He saw a passenger, C-Bonesha Merriweather, was trapped in the vehicle and he pulled her out of the driver’s side of the car, dragging her to safety.
According to police, evidence found inside the BMW implicated both Quarles and Merriweather in the break-in.
They say Quarles and Merriweather were injured in one or more of the crashes the BMW was involved in. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Quarles was released after treatment and arrested on the charges in this incident and on warrants charging him with five counts of failure to appear and one count of first-degree bail-jumping.
He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Due to her injuries, police say Merriweather was issued a citation for the charges listed above.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.