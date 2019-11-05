Ill. man arrested on rape, sodomy charges in Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Illinois man is facing rape and sodomy charges among others after he was arrested by offiicals with the McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said they received reports in October from the Metropolis, Illinois Police Department about the possible rape of a teenage girl.
On Monday, Nov. 4, Nathan Anderson, 47 of Metropolis was arrested in Paducah, Kentucky. He was charged with rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Before the report of rape was made, detectives from Metropolis, Illinois were investigating Anderson for crimes he committed in Illinois.
As officials investigated, they said they found that he had committed the same acts in several other states, including Kentucky.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Anderson at this time.
Officials said they determined that Anderson had committed several sexual crimes against a teen in McCracken County. The acts were perpetrated by Anderson over the course of about 14 months.
More charges for acts committed in Kentucky are possible and more jurisdictions are expected to charge Anderson as well.
Officials said they believe he committed similar crimes against the same juvenile in at least four different states.
Anderson was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.