Ill. Dept. of Corrections officer accused of sexual, official misconduct

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A parole officer with the Illinois Department of Corrections was arrested on October 23.
Illinois State Police said 52-year-old Garrick Randolph was arrested on two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of official misconduct.
On August 13, 2019 the Galesburg Police Department was notified of possible misconduct from Randolph.
The police department completed a sexual assault report made by a female parolee on August 12, 2019.
ISP said the parolee told police that in July of 2019 Randolph sexually assaulted her while in her home.
The Illinois Division of Internal Investigation interviewed the woman who confirmed the information reported. Agents also interviewed a second woman who said Randolph sexually assaulted her during the commission of his duties as a parole officer.
Two arrests warrants were gotten on Oct. 23 from the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Randolph voluntarily came to the Galesburg Police Department where he was arrested
Randolph was held at the Knox County Jail, posted bond and was released the same day.
The bond amount was set at $75,000 for each warrant arrest.
