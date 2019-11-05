2 Heartland states make Wallethub’s top ten ‘Fattest States in America’

(KFVS) - You might want to hit the gym or eat smaller meals after reading the latest obesity report released Tuesday, Nov. 5.
According to WalletHub’s report on ’2019′s Fattest States in America', obesity is rising in the United States due to physical inactivity.
Genetics, emotional instability and sleeplessness are also listed at contributing factors.
WalletHub compared data from 29 key metrics from 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The data includes include overweight and obese population, sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents and obesity-related health care costs.
Each state and the District of Columbia were ranked on obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences and food and fitness.
Results show two Heartland states were among the top ten states considered the fattest in the U.S.
The table below shows the ranking of WalletHub’s top ten list of ’2019′s Fattest States in America’ and the ranking of other Heartland States:
The five least ‘fattest’ states are shown in the following table:
Below is WalletHub’s interactive map of the ’2019′s Fattest States in America’. Just hover over the state you want to learn about.
WalletHub’s report found Americans spend nearly $200 billion every year on obesity-related health costs.
To view the full report click here.
