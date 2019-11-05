Graves County man arrested after attempting to purchase a gun while being a convicted felon

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A convicted felon in Graves County, Kentucky has been arrested after attempted to purchase a firearm.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s office, Cole Clover, 24, of Graves County, Ky. attempted to purchase a firearm earlier this year, but failed to pass a NICS background check.
The background check revealed that Glover had previous convictions of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana. Glover was also the subject of an active domestic violence order.
Glover was denied the purchase and on Nov. 11, he was arrested on one count of fraudulent firearm transaction (Class D felony)
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.