2 flown from scene of crash, driver swerved to miss deer on I-57

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A driver and a passenger were taken to St. Louis area hospitals for injuries they received during a crash on Interstate 57.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened at mile point 75 around 10:02 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
The vehicles involved were a 2006 silver Buick Sedan and a 2018 white Freightliner Truck Tractor that was pulling a 2018 Utility Semi Trailer.
Driver Scott T. Henry, 47, and passenger Nedra M. Henry, 47, both of Mounds City, Ill., were headed north in the left lane.
The driver of the Freightliner, Jonathan C. Adams, 27 from Jackson, Miss. and his passenger Erezell Huggleston, 42 of Brandon, Miss. were also headed north. They were in the right lane.
ISP officials said Scott Henry swerved to miss a deer and crossed the center line.
The Buick side swiped the rear of the trailer pulled by the Freightliner.
Both Scott and Nedra Henry were flown from the scene with major non-life threatening injuries.
Neither Adams or Huddleston received any injuries.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.