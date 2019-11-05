First Alert: Dreary and chilly morning

(KFVS) - We’re not out of the rain yet.
Lisa Michaels says to expect a chilly, rainy morning.
However, that activity should be gone by noon.
A pleasant afternoon is in store with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.
Tonight it will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 30s.
By Wednesday night, more rain will fall, lasting through Thursday.
This front will have very cold air behind it putting our morning lows in the 20s and high temps in the 40s by the weekend.
