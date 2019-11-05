Film showing veteran’s struggle playing in Ill. on Veterans Day

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - This Veterans Day, a documentary showing the struggle of a veteran with mental health and drug addiction will play in Harrisburg, Illinois.
Anyone interested can watch HOMEMADE at Showplace Cinemas Harrisburg 9 on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Watch the trailer here:
The documentary shows the journey of Force Reconnaissance Marine Adam Sorensen in civilian life, according to filmmakers Jason Maris and Danielle Bernstein.
Post-Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury, drug addiction’s affect on Sorensen’s marriage and life as well as his recovery are central to the film.
Filmmakers followed Sorensen for six years, making the film a seven year project.
It also explores the ideas of success and personal well-being in America, according to the makers.
Screenings will take place across America on Veterans Day weekend. It will also play in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Washington D.C. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Audiences will be able to speak with a panel to ask questions after each screening.
The panels will feature veteran advocacy and support groups and addiction specialists.
