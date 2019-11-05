Dark Sky Site selected in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dark Sky Site has been selected in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The site is at Southeast Missouri State University and it will help the Missouri Chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association conduct research.
The university’s Department of Chemistry and Physics applied to take part in the research of Truman State University through the association.
Truman State was looking for sites across the state.
The Dark-Sky Association aims to protect the night sky through environmental responsibility.
To aid in the research, a “Sky Quality Meter” was installed on the roof of Rhodes Hall at Southeast.
“The sensor takes a reading of the brightness of the sky above it every five minutes and writes it to an internal memory. Data is collected twice monthly and sent to Truman State University, which is the coordinating institution,” said Dr. Michael Cobb, Southeast professor of physics.
There are now meters at Southeast, in Perryville and several at dark sites in Missouri state parks, according to university officials.
The data collected at these sites will raise awareness about light pollution.
University officials said, future physics students at Southeast and other participating institutions will have access to the data collected by the meters for additional research.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.