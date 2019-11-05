Cardinals games to be broadcast on new radio station in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals and Withers Broadcasting Companies announced a new radio affiliation in the Marion-Carbondale market.
WHET-FM/US 977 will be the new flagship radio station for the Marion, Carbondale and Herrin areas.
The new five-year agreement with Withers will see US 977 broadcast all Cardinals spring training, regular season and postseason games offered by the Cardinals Radio Network, as well as the Cardinals Countdown to Opening Day Show.
“We always monitor all of our markets to see how we can provide better service to our communities," said Christopher Hugo, general manager of Withers Broadcasting’s Illinois Properties. "We saw an opportunity in southern Illinois to offer simultaneous city-grade FM coverage over Marion, Herrin, Carbondale, and Lake of Egypt area. We knew this was important to the Cardinals and so we proposed moving the Cardinals to 97.7 FM.”
US 977 joins Withers’ stations WMIX-FM 94.1 (Mt. Vernon), WEBQ-FM 102.3 (Eldorado-Harrisburg), WREZ-FM 105.5 (Metropolis), WGKY-FM 95.9 (Wickliffe-Paducah, Ky.), KBXB-FM 97.9 (Sikeston, Mo. with additional service on 96.1 FM in Cape Girardeau) and KYRX-FM 97.3 (Marble Hill-Cape Girardeau, Mo.).
