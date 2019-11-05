Cardinals extend contracts for Mozeliak, Girsch and Shildt

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced several contract extensions during an afternoon news conference at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, November 5.
Contracts for President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, Vice President and General Manager Michael Girsch and Manager Mike Shildt were extended.
“Mo and his staff have helped to consistently guide our organization over the past 12 seasons, and after some recent close finishes, we were excited to see the team win the N.L. Central this season, and advance to the League Championship Series,” stated Cardinals’ Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. “I’m pleased to announce today that Mo has agreed to continue to the lead our baseball operations into the next decade.”
The Cardinals have advanced to the postseason seven of their 12 seasons under Mozeliak, including two N.L. Championships and a World Series title in 2011. The Cardinals 73 postseason games during Mozeliak’s tenure are second most in the majors, trailing only the Dodgers.
His new contract added three years onto the one that was going to expire after 2020.
Girsch was named vice president and general manager in June 2017. He has been a member of the Cardinals organization since 2006 and oversaw the team’s first division title since 2015 this past season.
The Cardinals exercised Girsch’s option for 2020 and added another two years onto the contract.
Shildt was named on Monday as a finalist for a BBWAA N.L. Manager of the Year Award.
The Cardinals are 132-99 (.571 winning pct.) under Shildt since he was named interim manager on July 15, 2018. His new three-year contract extends through the 2022 season.
Additionally, they promoted Jeremy Cohen to the director of baseball development, Kevin Seats to baseball analytics director, Patrick Casanta to systems director, Matt Bayer to project director, Javier Duren to coordinator of technology and innovation and Tyler Hadzinsky to assistant director of scouting.
The Cardinals also announced on Tuesday that the entire Major League coaching staff will return in 2020. That includes: hitting coach Jeff Albert, first base coach Stubby Clapp, bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd, assistant hitting coach Jobel Jimenez, pitching coach Mike Maddux, bench coach Oliver Marmol, coach Willie McGee and third base coach Ron “Pop" Warner.
