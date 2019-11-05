Cape Girardeau, Jackson officials stress safety when approaching an incident

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “Pay extra attention.”
That’s the message from city officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri.
On Monday, Nov. 4, Engine 2, Rescue 4, and Battalion Chief 1 trained along with Cape Girardeau Police and Jackson Fire and Rescue on roadway incident safety policy.
Officials reminded drivers, that when they approach an incident on the highway, please slow down.
They added that it only takes a moment of not paying attention for another incident to occur.
The training the departments underwent is for the safety of first responders as well as the public.
Cones, vehicles and other barriers provide a safety zone for those working the scene.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.