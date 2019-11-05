Campaign 2020: A tale of two Iowa farmers

(CBS) - Farmers in Iowa are on the front lines of U.S. policy battles from trade to the environment.
It’s estimated there are a little more than two million farms in the United States, a key part of the food supply nationally and internationally.
This year, many American farmers have faced additional challenges from severe weather and the trade war with China.
Two Iowa farmers explained how that will impact their vote in 2020.
In the fields of Greene County, Iowa, farming is the Bardole family business. They’ve been working this land for generations with pride and precision. But it doesn’t take much to cut into profits.
“We’ve lost money the last two years,” said Tim Bardole, Iowa farmer and president of Iowa Soybean Association.
This year, the perfect storm of bad weather and political tension is hitting the Heartland. Concerns over ethanol policy threatens the demand for corn. That’s on top of lingering pain from the trade war with China, the world’s largest consumer of soybeans.
Bardole said, no question, he lost market share in China. He said prices are down 20 percent.
“The soybean association spent 40 years building the market in China and these last couple of years have definitely damaged the market,” he continued.
Bardole voted for President Trump in 2016 and supports getting tough on trade, but patience is wearing thin.
“A year ago, I said, you know, farmers had the black eye and we need to finish it - and now we may have a broken leg and a broken arm through this whole thing," he said. “So, at this point, if it goes back to status quo, all the pain that agriculture has been through is, you know, for nothing”
Over in Chickasaw County, fourth generation farmer Tom Frantzen’s top issue is one he can see and feel.
“We have to deal with climate change, it’s an enormous issue,” he said. “If we don’t deal with it now - we should’ve dealt with it 20-30 years ago and it’s going to be far more difficult.”
Frantzen raises organic livestock, including hogs, and grows their feed. He is a Democrat still undecided ahead of caucus season.
Does he think the Democratic Party is doing enough?
“I think when they look at the segment of the voting bloc, farmers are almost irrelevant when it comes down to it numbers-wise," he responded. "But then again the issue of how agriculture affects everybody else in Iowa - it has a huge influence.”
Rural voters helped carry President Trump in 2016.
“People who supported President Trump, I would think most of them are probably leaning the same way right,” Bardole said.
While not all Iowa farmers are on the same side of the political fence, they have a similar message for the candidates.
“The best thing they can do is get their boots out and in the country and visit with people...and see where people are coming from,” Frantzen said.
It’s a way of life far removed from Washington, but heavily impacted by the decisions made there.
The Iowa Farmers Union is hosting a presidential forum during its annual state convention in December, inviting all candidates.
