2 arrested on warrants after domestic dispute call in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are in custody after an arrest by Caruthersville, Missouri police.
Officials said they got a call about a domestic dispute on Monday, Nov. 4 around 9:10 a.m.
They went to the area of 20th Street and Chaffin Drive.
When officers got there they saw Shanta Nichols run to a trailer in an attempt to get away.
Nichols had an active warrant out of Caruthersville for the charge of animal health and safety with a cash only bond of $332.
Officials said they knew about the warrant and were able to take her into custody while inside the trailer.
A man at the home was identified as Greg Nicholson. He had an active warrant through Scott City, Mo. for for driving while his license was revoked with a cash only bond of $534.50.
Nichols and Nicholson were taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center, where they are awaiting bond.
