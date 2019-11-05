1 arrested in connection with stolen UTV, mower, tools

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into multiple thefts throughout Randolph County, Illinois leads to the arrest of a Sparta man.
Jesse Sellers, 41, was arrested in connection with two separate thefts in the county.
He was charged with unlawful possession of stolen property.
Additional arrests are possible.
Sellers is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2010 Polaris Razor, 2017 Ferris mower, a trailer connected to the mower theft and a number of lawn care tools and equipment.
The items were reported stolen at the end of October and have since been recovered.
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe Sellers could be responsible for more thefts in the county and elsewhere.
Anyone with information about these cases or others are asked to contact Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 618-826-5484 at extension 509 or 521.
